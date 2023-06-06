Queens of the Stone Age Announce Late Summer / Early Fall 2023 North American Tour

Fresh off a pair of major festival appearances, Queens of the Stone Age have announced their return to the road in North America with shows spanning from late summer through the early portion of fall.

In one of the more clever tour titles of the year, Queens of the Stone Age are branching off the In Times New Roman... album title to dub their forthcoming trek, "The End Is Nero." Dates will begin Aug. 3 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, continuing through through an Aug. 19 finale in Nashville, Tennessee for the first leg. A second leg follows with a kickoff at Chicago's Riot Fest on Sept. 16 running through Sacramento's Aftershock Festival on Oct. 8. See all of the scheduled dates, cities and venues listed below.

The tour will also feature a variety of a support acts. The East Coast tour leg will have Phantogram and The Armed opening up the night, while Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will offer support on the latter Midwest and West Coast dates.

Tickets for the run will go on sale to the public this Friday (June 9) at 10AM local time, though there is a Citi pre-sale that kicks off today (June 6) at 10AM local time. Get your tickets for the upcoming dates right here.

As stated, the tour comes in support of a new album. In Times New Roman ... is due June 16 via Matador Records and is available to pre-order here. In addition, the band is hosting "Midnight Club" parties at record shops and pubs in 23 countries where fans will get their first chance to hear the new album in full. The "Midnight Club" starts at 11PM on June 15 and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch, limited edition colored vinyl and in a few select spots there will be signed merchandise and ticket giveaways. Learn more about that here.

Queens of the Stone Age "The End is Nero" Tour Dates

Aug. 3 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Aug. 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors*

Aug. 7 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Aug. 8 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann*

Aug. 9 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem*

Aug. 11 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena*

Aug. 12 – Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Aug. 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

Aug. 16 – Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Aug. 18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre *

Aug. 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater*

Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory**

Sept. 19 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse**

Sept. 20 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre**

Sept. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

Sept. 23 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park**

Sept. 24 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 26 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP**

Sept. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion**

Sept. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Saltair**

Oct. 2 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

Oct. 3 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum**

Oct. 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena**

Oct. 6 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

