Setlist, Photos + Video – Queens of the Stone Age Debut New Live Song at Sonic Temple 2023

This past Friday night (May 26), Queens of the Stone Age played their first full show in over three years as part of the 2023 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival. Unsurprisingly, theirs was a very endearing and exciting set, especially since it included the live debut of “Emotion Sickness” from their upcoming studio LP, In Times New Roman...

Per Setlist.fm, the last time QOTSA took to the stage for a proper concert was on January 18, 2020 (at the Tri-School Theatre in Anaheim, California), so it was quite a special way to kick off their current international tour.

They pulled out “Emotion Sickness” about halfway into their roughly one-hour set (which also featured huge tracks such as “Little Sister,” “Sick, Sick, Sick” and “Go with the Flow” alongside other gems such as “The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret,” “I Sat by the Ocean” and “My God Is the Sun”).

Thus, it was a fairly comprehensive overview of their catalog thus far, and naturally, they opened with fan favorite “No One Knows.”

As indicated in the tweet above, the group’s next show is scheduled for tonight (May 28) at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Mass. Then, they’ll be jumping back and forth between the United States and Europe between June and October, with additional festival appearances at Riot Fest, Southside, Hurricane, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Check out all of their upcoming tour dates here and purchase tickets here.

READ MORE: Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Revealed - Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA

Earlier this month, the band confirmed the release of In Times New Roman… — their first new record since 2017’s Villains — and issued “Emotion Sickness” as the first single from it. The LP will arrive on June 16 via Matador, and you can pre-order it right now!

Of course, you can see QOTSA’s full setlist from Sonic Temple 2023 below, as well as view photos and fan-shot videos!

QOTSA May 26, 2023 Columbus, Ohio - Historic Crew Stadium (Sonic Temple 2023) Setlist (per Setlist.fm)

1. No One Knows

2. The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret

3. My God Is the Sun

4. If I Had a Tail

5. The Evil Has Landed

6. I Sat by the Ocean

7. Emotion Sickness (live debut)

8. Little Sister

9. Sick, Sick, Sick

10. Go with the Flow

11. Song for the Dead

QOTSA, Live Footage From May 26, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio

“Emotion Sickness”

“Set Intro”/“No One Knows”

“Little Sister”

“If I Had a Tail”

“The Evil Has Landed”

“My God Is the Sun”

“Song for the Dead”

Photos — QOTSA Live on May 26, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio