Queens of the Stone Age have started rolling out their tour plans for 2027 that includes a 16-date North American run scheduled for May with special guests Pixies and Wheelchair Sports Camp.

The run of shows come in support of the band's brand new album, Perfecth, which is set to drop on Oct. 30. The band just appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Oct. 21) to perform "Where the Goth Girls At" ahead of the tour announcement.

Queens of the Stone Age, "Where the Goth Girls At?" (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Queens of the Stone Age 2026 + 2027 Tour Dates

Queens of the Stone Age are actually finishing out 2026 with shows in Iceland, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia and New Zealand before jumping into more extensive touring in 2027.

Oct. 24 - Reykjavík, IS @ Laugardalshöll SOLD OUT +

Nov. 25 - Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Haneda

Nov. 26 - Nagoya, JP @ Zepp Nagoya

Nov. 28 - Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba

Dec. 2 - Singapore @ Star Theatre

Dec. 5 - Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap #

Dec. 8 - Adelaide, AU @ The Drive *

Dec. 11 - Hobart, AU @ My State Bank Arena *

Dec. 13 - Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena *

Dec. 15 - Sydney, AU @ Afterpay Arena *

Dec. 16 - Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Entertainment Center *

Dec. 18 - Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center *

Dec. 20 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *

+ w/ Virgin Orchestra

* w/ Primus, Tropical Fuck Storm

# Festival Date

READ MORE: How Polka Lessons Helped to Shape Queens of the Stone Age

There are a handful of shows in Mexico and South America in March before the North American run kicks into full gear on May 1 in San Diego. Dates are currently booked out through May 24 in Boston.

See the full itinerary below.



March 6 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes w/ Interpol

March 12-14 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza #

March 12-14 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza #

March 19-21 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza #

May 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena ^

May 2 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum ^

May 4 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena ^

May 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center ^

May 7 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

May 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center ^

May 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center ^

May 12 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks ^

May 14 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena ^

May 15 - Milwaukee, Wis. @American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

May 16 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena ^

May 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena ^

May 19 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena ^

May 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center ^

May 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena ^

May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden ^

^ w/ Pixies, Wheelchair Sports Camp

# Festival Date

Live Nation queens of the stone age tour

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10aAM local time and pre-sale begins Oct. 28 at 10AM local time. To participate in the Queens of the Stone Age Artist pre-sale, you must sign up by Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59PM ET. All dates and ticketing info can be found via the Queens of the Stone Age website.

See other rock and metal bands currently touring in 2026.