Queensryche singer Todd La Torre has set Feb. 5 as the release date for Rejoice in the Suffering, his long-awaited debut record as a solo artist, and fans can hear the first new song, the scorching "Darkened Majesty," below.

Whether it's with Queensryche, earlier in his career during his three-year stint (2010-2013) as the more-than-capable falsetto belter in Crimson Glory, or his numerous guest spots, La Torre has always demonstrated a remarkable vocal range. On "Darkened Majesty," it's even more impressive as it truly comes off as if there's a handful of different singers with the vocalist utilizing every nuance of his upper range on this hard-charging, classic-styled heavy metal track.

As was the case on Queensryche's The Verdict, which came out last year, La Torre also plays drums on Rejoice in the Suffering, which helps round out the methodical placement of his words in the song's ceaselessly bobbing rhythm.

View the lyrics to "Darkened Majesty" directly below and get more info on the album toward the bottom of the page, where you'll also find the new song.

Running, just another fool on a thin line

Paranoid with one foot in the grave

Trying, just another head case trying to escape

Ten steps seem out of reach today Mirror, mirror on the wall, TELL ME

Who’s the twisted, sickest of them all Living, I can see you’re living in a big glass house

I think you better put those stones down right away

I can feel the storms are near like a Cat-5 wall of death

And I hope that you’ve been saving for another rainy day so you’d better hold your breath Mirror mirror on the wall, TELL ME

Whispers things I know that'd make you crawl

In the dark where you can’t see, is the place that I run free

With all the things I should but can't let go Colors flash then fade away, beyond the black is where I’ll be

Silent screams become the darkened majesty

When you see the light of day, something drags you underneath

Some won’t understand, and some will find their way Colors flash then fade away, beyond the black is where I’ll be

Silent screams become the darkened majesty

When you see the light of day, something drags you underneath

Do not walk in fear, embrace reality… new reality

"Rejoice In The Suffering was truly a labor of love," said La Torre of the album that was written with collaborator Craig Blackwell and produced by Chris 'Zeuss' Harris. "It's a pure metal record that certainly showcases a wide range of my vocal abilities. I feel there is something for any true fan of metal on this album. This album is full of groove, dynamics, power, and substance and I can’t wait for people to hear it."

La Torre's debut solo album will be released through RatPak Records and can be pre-ordered here.

Todd La Torre, "Darkened Majesty"

Todd La Torre, Rejoice in the Suffering Album Art + Track Listing

RatPak Records

01. "Dogmata"

02. "Pretenders"

03. "Hellbound and Down"

04. "Darkened Majesty"

05. "Crossroads to Insanity"

06. "Critical Cynic"

07. "Rejoice in the Suffering"

08. "Vexed"

09. "Vanguards of the Dawn Wall"

10. "Apology"

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Version Only)

11."Fractured"

12."Set it Off"

13."One by One"