Quiet Riot Still Touring After Frankie Banali’s Death, 2021 + 2022 Dates Booked

Quiet Riot are fulfilling late drummer Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue on after his death and now the glam metal icons have announced tour dates for both this year as well as next year.

The band, now comprised of Jizzy Pearl (vocals), Alex Grossi (guitar), Chuck Wright (bass) and Johnny Kelly (drums), will hit the road for small stretches of time, playing a handful of shows in July, August and October with one November stop on the books before a pair of appearances in 2022.

See the complete list of dates below.

Since the death of singer Kevin Dubrow in 2007, Banali largely served as the face of Quiet Riot and was the longest tenured member of the group, which featured a revolving lineup in recent years. Wright, who was an on-and-off member in the '80s, is the only other member to have played amid the band's classic period, although he only fully contributed to one '80s album, QR III, which was released in 1986, following the breakthrough Metal Health and its successor, Condition Critical.

Wright did, however, play bass on the song "Metal Health" off the 1983 album of the same name.

Banali died on Aug. 20 of last year after fiercely battling cancer. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April of 2019 and had been candid about the severity of the diagnosis. He was told by doctors he only had about six months to live, but he bested their prediction and lived for over one more year.

Last September, the band issued a statement, declaring, "It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive."

Quiet Riot 2021 + 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 02 - Menaga, Minn. @ Mid-Summer Music Fest

July 10 - Austin, Texas @ Private Event

July 16 - West Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fair

July 17 - Lancaster, N.Y. @ The Lancaster Speedway

July 31 - Wilmington, Ohio @ Rock The Block Festival

Aug. 07 - McMinnville, Ore. @ Yamhill County Fair

Aug. 26 - Griffith, Ind. @ Avenue 912

Aug. 27 - Des Plaines, Ill. @ Des Plaines Theater

Aug. 28 - Milton, Pa. @ SCM Steak Bake

Oct. 15 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb Concert Hall

Oct. 23 - Arnolds Park, Iowa @ Roof Garden

Oct. 30 - Larchwood, Iowa @ Grand Falls Casino

Nov. 06 - Woodford, Va. @ Dominion Raceway

March 26 - Springfield, Mass. @ MA. Mutual Center (2022)

April 01 - Auburndale, Fla. @ Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant (2022)