Quiet Riot to Continue Following Frankie Banali’s Death, Tour Announced
Quiet Riot have officially announced that the veteran metal group will continue, even in the wake of veteran drummer Frankie Banali's death earlier this year.
The news came in a statement shared directly to Quiet Riot's social media pages, where they said, "It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive."
Although Banali was not a founding member of the group, he was among the band's longest tenured figures. After singer and last remaining original member Kevin Dubrow died in 2007, Banali put the band on his back and added three more studio albums to the Quiet Riot legacy before dying of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Aug. 20.
Speaking to the strength of the current Quiet Riot lineup, the band also added, "Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981 and played not only on the song 'Metal Health' but many other Quiet Riot Albums. Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004 touring and recording. Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the Quiet Riot family since 2013 and Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie's blessing."
Looking ahead, they boasted, "We are happy to have shows on the calendar with many more TBA and very much look forward to celebrating the history and legacy of Quiet Riot with all of you in 2021 and Beyond...!!"
Quiet Riot's last album, Hollywood Cowboys, was released in 2019.
Quiet Riot — 2020 Tour Dates
Oct. 09 - Urich, Mo. @ Grand Stage Amphitheater
Oct. 23 - Reading, Penn. @ The Reverb
Quiet Riot 2021 Tour Dates
Mar. 20 - The Dalles, Ore. @ Granada Theater
Apr. 17 - Woodford, Va. @ The Groove Music Hall
Apr. 24 - Arnold's Park, Iowa @ The Roof Garden
Jul. 02 - Menahga, Minn. @ Mid Summer Music Festival
Jul. 25 - Pownal, Vt. @ Green Mountain Race Track
Jul. 28 - Redmond, Ore. @ Des Shuttes City Fair
Jul. 31 - Wilmington, Ohio @ Rock The Block
Aug. 07 - McMinville, Ore. @ Yamhill County Fair
Oct. 30 - Larchwood, Iowa @ Grand Falls Resort Casino
TBA - Des Plaines, Ill. @ Des Plaines Theater
TBA - Grover Hill, Ohio @ Wetzel Motor Rally
