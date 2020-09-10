Quiet Riot have officially announced that the veteran metal group will continue, even in the wake of veteran drummer Frankie Banali's death earlier this year.

The news came in a statement shared directly to Quiet Riot's social media pages, where they said, "It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive."

Although Banali was not a founding member of the group, he was among the band's longest tenured figures. After singer and last remaining original member Kevin Dubrow died in 2007, Banali put the band on his back and added three more studio albums to the Quiet Riot legacy before dying of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Aug. 20.

Speaking to the strength of the current Quiet Riot lineup, the band also added, "Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981 and played not only on the song 'Metal Health' but many other Quiet Riot Albums. Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004 touring and recording. Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the Quiet Riot family since 2013 and Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie's blessing."

Looking ahead, they boasted, "We are happy to have shows on the calendar with many more TBA and very much look forward to celebrating the history and legacy of Quiet Riot with all of you in 2021 and Beyond...!!"

Quiet Riot's last album, Hollywood Cowboys, was released in 2019.

Quiet Riot — 2020 Tour Dates

Oct. 09 - Urich, Mo. @ Grand Stage Amphitheater

Oct. 23 - Reading, Penn. @ The Reverb

Quiet Riot 2021 Tour Dates

Mar. 20 - The Dalles, Ore. @ Granada Theater

Apr. 17 - Woodford, Va. @ The Groove Music Hall

Apr. 24 - Arnold's Park, Iowa @ The Roof Garden

Jul. 02 - Menahga, Minn. @ Mid Summer Music Festival

Jul. 25 - Pownal, Vt. @ Green Mountain Race Track

Jul. 28 - Redmond, Ore. @ Des Shuttes City Fair

Jul. 31 - Wilmington, Ohio @ Rock The Block

Aug. 07 - McMinville, Ore. @ Yamhill County Fair

Oct. 30 - Larchwood, Iowa @ Grand Falls Resort Casino

TBA - Des Plaines, Ill. @ Des Plaines Theater

TBA - Grover Hill, Ohio @ Wetzel Motor Rally