Quiet Riot's search for a new singer has finally ended and the band has revealed that 23-year-old John Torra will now be taking over up front.

In mid-July, the band publicly posted that they were seeking submissions from interested singers in North America "for 2027 and beyond."

The solicitation meant an end of a long run with 68-year-old singer Jizzy Pearl (Love/Hate, ex-Ratt), who fronted the band from 2013 to 2016 and again from 2019 until this year. Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Watchtower) also stepped in to sing with Quiet Riot at a pair of recent shows on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. Pearl's final gig, meanwhile, was on Sept. 18.

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Now, Torra (who fronts New Jersey hair metal band Fire 'N Ice has been tabbed as the group's new singer, the eighth to hold the position as a full-time member since the band's 1975 formation and sixth since the death of original frontman Kevin DuBrow in 2007.

After posting a video of himself singing "Metal Health (Bang Your Head)," Torra went viral within hair metal circles, impressing both fans and esteemed veteran musicians with his vocal talents.

Regina Banali, the band's manager and widow of longtime Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, said in a press release, "We saw your comments, tags, and messages urging us to bring him on board. But what earned John the gig was his undeniable talent. His videos were outstanding — but when he stepped into the room with us, he blew the doors off our songs. We all heard it: an authentic sound that brings our material to life the way it’s meant to be heard."

She added, "He may be young, but he’s dedicated and professional. He brings a breath of fresh air that lifts us all, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future with him on lead vocals. Please join us in welcoming John Torra to QUIET RIOT!"

Torra's first show with Quiet Riot is Oct. 1 in Silver Springs, Oklahoma with more dates booked through November and a mostly South American tour on the books for next April.

See Quiet Riot's completely lineup and tour dates further down the page.

Who Is in Quiet Riot?

Quiet Riot's current lineup consists of:

Vocals — John Torra (2026-present)

Bass — Rudy Sarzo (1978-1979, 1982-1985, 1987, 1997-2003, 2021-present)

Guitar — Alex Grossi (2004-2007, 2010-present)

Drums — Johnny Kelly (2020-present)

Quiet Riot Tour Dates

2026:

Oct. 01 — West Siloam Sprinks, Okla. @ Cherokee Event Center

Oct. 03 — St. Charles, Mo. @ Family Arena

Oct. 10th 6 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 17 — Anaheim, Calif. @ The Grove of Anaheim

Oct. 30 — Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Center

Nov. 05 — Plano, Texas @ Legacy Hall

Nov. 06 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Horseshoe Casino

2027:

April 14 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Circo Volador

April 16 — Bogota, Columbia @ Auditorio Mayor

April 18 — Lima, Peru @ Teatro Legula

April 20 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Teleton

April 22 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Flores

April 24 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Bangers Open Air

April 25 — Santa Cruz, Bolivia @ Real Santa Cruz

Below, take a world tour of hair metal with the best band from 11 different countries:

The Best Hair Metal Band From 11 Different Countries Hair metal may have gotten its start on the Sunset Strip, but it didn't stay there for long! Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor

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