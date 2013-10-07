Ra, ‘Critical Mass’ – Exclusive Album Stream

Los Angeles alt-metal group Ra are back on the scene and set to release the new album 'Critical Mass' on Oct. 15. But you don't have to wait until then to hear the disc, as we have the exclusive advance stream right here on Loudwire (listen in the player below).

The band's original lineup is back together again for the first time since 2002's 'From One,' which yielded the hit single 'Do You Call My Name.' Singer Sahaj Ticotin feels that 'Critical Mass' is a true representation of the band's identity.

"'Critical Mass' represents what we the band feel Ra originally set out to be," says Ticotin. "Intensity with a bit more musical adventure than you might expect from a radio rock band. We feel good about the range of expression and the respect we at times were able to show to what we believe are some of metal's roots. There is very little compromise on this record. Even on the more lighthearted songs. I'm very satisfied."

The creation of 'Critical Mass' was aided by a Kickstarter campaign that raised $32,000 for the album's recording and pressing. "The Kickstarter was a surprise on many levels," says Ticotin. "Not only in the amount of money we raised, but mainly in the intensity of the demand. People were genuinely aggressive about making sure we made another record."

'Critical Mass' features the first single 'Supermegadubstep.' Check out the full album stream below, and if you like what you hear, pre-order the disc at Amazon.