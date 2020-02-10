Rage Against the Machine Announce 2020 World Tour Dates

It's right outside your door, and right into arenas and major venues! We're talking about Rage Against the Machine, who announced their reunion in late 2019 and have now revealed a full slate of tour dates for 2020.

The band had already announced a series of spring tour dates, including headlining spots at Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly festivals this year. Now comes dates that will keep them in North America from late March well into mid-August. And it doesn't stop there, with Zack, Tom, Tim and Brad heading off to Europe in the fall.

Run the Jewels, who famously previously collaborated with Zack de la Rocha, will provide support on the run.

The band has also announced that proceeds from the first three shows on their tour -- in El Paso, Las Cruces and Glendale -- will go to immigrants rights organizations.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (Feb. 13) at 11AM local time. Check Rage Against the Machine's website for ticketing details.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 World Tour

March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sept. 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept.10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena