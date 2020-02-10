Rage Against the Machine Announce 2020 World Tour Dates
It's right outside your door, and right into arenas and major venues! We're talking about Rage Against the Machine, who announced their reunion in late 2019 and have now revealed a full slate of tour dates for 2020.
The band had already announced a series of spring tour dates, including headlining spots at Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly festivals this year. Now comes dates that will keep them in North America from late March well into mid-August. And it doesn't stop there, with Zack, Tom, Tim and Brad heading off to Europe in the fall.
Run the Jewels, who famously previously collaborated with Zack de la Rocha, will provide support on the run.
The band has also announced that proceeds from the first three shows on their tour -- in El Paso, Las Cruces and Glendale -- will go to immigrants rights organizations.
Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (Feb. 13) at 11AM local time. Check Rage Against the Machine's website for ticketing details.
Rage Against the Machine 2020 World Tour
March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
Sept. 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sept.10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
