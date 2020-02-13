Rage Against the Machine Add More 2020 Tour Dates

Due to overwhelming demand, Rage Against the Machine, whose tickets for their 2020 tour just went on sale today (Feb. 13), have added six more shows to the route.

Considering it's been nearly a decade since all four members have shared a stage together, it's no surprise that there's an enormous amount of people trying to get tickets to see them. The rockers have added six new shows in Minneapolis, Minn.; Chicago, Ill.; Detroit, Mich.; Toronto, Ontario; Washington D.C.; and New York City.

Run the Jewels, who famously previously collaborated with Zack de la Rocha, will provide support on the run.

In an effort to combat ticket scalpers, Rage are holding 10% of random tickets in each venue to sell at a higher price. 100% of the revenue above the face value of the ticket will be donated to charity organizations in each city.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 North American Tour Dates

March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 5 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden