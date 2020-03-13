Rage Against the Machine are the latest to announce a series of postponed tour dates as cities continue to ban public gatherings of varying sizes in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus now sweeping the globe.

Yesterday (March 12), it was reported that Live Nation, the producer of Rage Against the Machine's comeback tour as well as many other high-profile treks, would be putting a pause on all of their March concerts. Their aim is to reassess the situation in April and to hopefully resume touring by May or June.

A joint statement on the decision to pause these concerts was released by multiple producers of live entertainment, including Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William Morris Endeavor (WME), Paradigm and United Talent Agency (UTA) in addition to Live Nation.

Commenting on the postponement, Rage Against the Machine released the following statement:

Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th – May 20th) with Run the Jewels. The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for newly scheduled shows. As it stands, the July and August tour is still on and we will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates.

See the list of affected dates further down the page.

Rage Against the Machine are expected to return to the stage on May 23 at the Boston Calling festival and have North American dates on the books through mid-August.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic. For best practices on how to stay safe, limit the spread of the disease and more, head to the organization's website.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 North American Tour Dates

March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 1 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 23 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 01 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 03 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

May 05 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 07 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

May 09 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11 - East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 5 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden