The Rammstein blimp isn't just an astute visual device used by the German metal band ahead of its 2020 North American tour. In at least one U.S. city, it's a real-life airship that's been careening across the skies.

That's right. An actual blimp advertising Rammstein's upcoming stadium tour of the States, Canada and Mexico — overall, their first such outing in around three years — was spotted Tuesday (Jan. 21) over Los Angeles. Visually, it's nearly identical to the mock-up posited across various North American skylines in images that emerged last week from the band teasing the tour. Now, the blimp has become a reality in Southern California.

Of course, it's a fitting display for the act that takes its name from the 1988 Ramstein air show disaster, an aircraft collision that occurred on an American airbase in what was then West Germany. (Although its direct influence on the band's moniker has been somewhat retroactively obscured.) But it's yet to be seen if the real Rammstein blimp will make its way to the other U.S. cities scheduled as the group's tour destinations in 2020.

The thematic airship deployment certainly matches up with the group's clever creative choices. This week, Rammstein shared a series of custom advertisements for every location on their imminent North American jaunt. Each appears with a cheeky tagline: "Burn in the U.S.A." for their show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium Sept. 10, for example. Or, for the Sept. 27 Mexico City concert, "We blow up walls and you pay for it!"

See all of those ads in Rammstein's corresponding Instagram post down toward the bottom of this page. Before that, view some fan-captured photos and videos of the Rammstein blimp in action.

Rammstein Blimp Spotted in Los Angeles - Jan. 21, 2020