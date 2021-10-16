Emigrate, the side project of Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe, have released the third single from their upcoming LP out Nov. 5, The Persistence of Memory (named after a Salvador Dalí painting). The track is a cover of the classic Willie Nelson number "Always on My Mind."

The song features a guest appearance from Rammstein singer Till Lindemann. Check it out below.

The first Emigrate record, a self-titled album, dropped in 2007. Their second record, Silent So Long, followed in 2014, and the last release came in 2018 with A Million Degrees.

Throughout that time, Emigrate have collaborated with acts such as Jonathan David, Peaches and Lemmy.

"I really want the freedom to collaborate with different people and to explore different kinds of music," Kruspe explained when A Million Degrees was first released, according to Blabbermouth. "To express myself as both a writer and a singer away from deadlines, timelines and other such restrictions. The idea is to keep experimenting and to keep challenging myself. Plus, Emigrate works in an organic way, so musicians can come and go, and it's still okay, it's positive…"

Emigrate, The Persistence of Memory Album Art + Tracklist

Emigrate Productions

1. "Rage"

2. "Always on My Mind" (feat. Till Lindemann)

3. "Freeze My Mind"

4. "Yeah Yeah Yeah"

5. "Come Over"

6. "You Can't Run Away"

7. "Hypothetical"

8. "Blood Stained Wedding"

9. "I Will Let You Go"

Emigrate, "Always on My Mind"