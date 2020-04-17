Rammstein Make Statement on Summer Tour Plans

Like many, Rammstein are currently in a holding pattern to see what happens with the Covid-19 pandemic around the world. But given that their summer run is one of the more highly anticipated tours scheduled, they have offered a new update to fans about where their current plans stand.

Essentially, Rammstein reveal that they are currently working on solutions on how to proceed with their shows at present. Their statement on the manner can be read below:

Recently, several international governments have extended their bans on large-scale events. Also affected, unfortunately, are some of the dates for the 2020 Rammstein Tour. We are working on a solution for this difficult situation together with our partners in all the affected countries, and we hope for the understanding of those who have purchased tickets for the coming shows. As soon as we have precise and definitive information, we will communicate this immediately. Until then we ask for your understanding and patience, and we would also please request that you refrain for the time being from addressing further questions to the local event organizers, the band management, or the ticketsystems. An update will follow as soon as possible.

Rammstein's European tour kicks off May 25 and runs through Aug. 4, with a U.S. tour to follow Aug. 20 through Sept. 27. See all the scheduled dates here and stay tuned to see how the band navigates their touring plans amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.