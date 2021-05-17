On the eve of what would have been Joey Ramone’s 70th birthday, we’re paying tribute to the greatest punk band of all time with this Loud List of unforgettable Ramones moments.

A more important band’s first concert has never been captured on film. On Aug. 16, 1974, the Ramones performed at CBGB’s for the first time in front of a non-existent audience. With a short set of originals played between sporadic fighting between bandmates, the Ramones stunk up the joint with some of the most raw and aggressive music ever written. It just doesn’t get more legendary.

The Ramones weren’t even the first or second choice for the b-movie classic Rock ’n’ Roll High School. Executive producer Roger Corman originally wanted Cheap Trick or Todd Rundgren for the film, but settled for the Ramones after scheduling conflicts. Unbeknownst to Corman, he picked the perfect band for the cartoonish flick, which cast P.J. Soles as Joey Ramone’s biggest fan.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame did right by the Ramones, inducting them in 2002 — their first year of eligibility. It was one of Joey’s dying wishes that he become a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, which Tommy Ramone alluded to during his speech on the night.

10 Unforgettable Ramones Moments