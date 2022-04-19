Randy Blythe Has COVID, Lamb of God Name Temporary Tour Fill-In

Lamb of God have had Phil Demmel on call to fill in when needed on guitar, but what happens when your singer gets sick? Well, the show will go on, as Lamb of God have announced at least one fill-in for the COVID-stricken Randy Blythe, with Chimaira's Mark Hunter among those handling guest vocal duties for their Grand Rapids show tonight (April 19).

In a statement released earlier today, the band revealed that Blythe had tested positive for COVID over the weekend, and while his symptoms are mild and he's on the mend, he will not be able to perform tonight. But fans seeing Lamb of God in Grand Rapids tonight will see Hunter and other surprise guests taking on vocals for the band for this special set.

The band's full statement can be read below:

Grand Rapids – Randy Blythe tested positive for COVID over the weekend and has been isolating away from the rest of the band. While his symptoms have been mild and he’s on the mend, he will not be able to perform tonight at the Van Andel Arena. However, the show will go on! We are working to put together a special show with our brother Mark Hunter from Chimaira taking over the mic and a few friends helping out as well. We’ll see you tonight! We are hopeful he will be able to return later this week and will update as soon as we can.

It is not known how long Blythe will be out of action or how this will affect future dates on "Metal Tour of the Year," but as the band stated, they are hopeful for his return later this week.

Lamb of God are currently on tour with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames. Immediate tour dates include stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana (April 21), Green Bay, Wisconsin (April 22) and Sioux Falls, South Dakota (April 24). We wish Blythe good health and a speedy recovery.