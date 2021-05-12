Randy Rhoads to Receive Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ‘Musical Excellence’ Award

Legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads has been selected to receive the Musical Excellence Award by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2000, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame added a ‘Sidemen’ category to their institution. The category, meant to recognize largely uncredited musicians, was transformed into the Musical Excellence Award, which is “given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

The vague award has been given to Ringo Starr, the E Street Band, Hal Blaine and others.

When an artist is considered to be a solo act, their backing band is not eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with them. Thus, if Ozzy Osbourne was inducted for his solo career, Randy Rhoads would not be enshrined with him unless the Rock Hall made a special exception.

Randy Rhoads will be posthumously awarded as a part of the Rock Hall’s 2021 ceremony. LL Cool J and legendary session keyboardist Billy Preston (the Beatles / the Rolling Stones / Little Richard) will also receive the Musical Excellence Award.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will include Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Tuner. Artists who were nominated but were not selected for induction include Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Fela Kuti, Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick, Devo, Kate Bush and Chaka Khan.

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio at 8PM ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and a radio simulcast will be available on SiriusXM. The ceremony will also air on HBO and will be available to stream through HBO Max at a later date.