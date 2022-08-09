Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years

Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred."

“We are so psyched to finally offer this recording to our awesome and patient fanbase! It was our pleasure to make this for you and we sincerely hope you feel it was worth the wait. Play it loud my friends," exclaims guitarist Dave Carlo, one of two remaining original members, bassist Mike Campagnolo being the other.

Joining them in the lineup is vocalist Rob Reid, whose first stint lasted from 1989 through Razor's 1992 breakup and has been up front since the 1996 reunion, as well as drummer Rider Johnson, who first joined back in 2014.

Age hasn't softened this band one bit, as evidenced by the song titles on Cycle of Contempt alone, projecting a no-nonsense, done-with-your-bullshit attitude to the likes of "Jabroni," "All Fist Fighting" and "King Shit" to name a select few.

“I tried to write songs that everybody could listen to and say, “Yeah, I know a guy who's done that to me or done this, or I know that situation. I can relate to that,” Carlo adds, "And I didn’t want to make everything specifically about me because when you do that, you exclude people. I wanted to include everyone that’s ever felt pissed off about anything.”

"Flames of Hatred" is a biting dose of adrenalized thrash no different than the way Razor have done it since first issuing Executioner's Song in 1985.

Listen to the new track below and view the album art and track listing further down the page. Look for Cycle of Contempt to drop on Sept. 23 on Relapse Records and pre-order your copy here.

Razor, "Flames of Hatred"

Razor, Cycle of Contempt Album Art + Track Listing

Razor, 'Cycle of Contempt' Relapse loading...

01. "Flames of Hatred"

02. "Jabroni"

03. "Off My Meds"

04. "A Bitter Pill"

05. "Crossed"

06. "First Rate Hate"

07. "Cycle of Contempt"

08. "Punch Your Face In"

09. "All Fist Fighting"

10. "Darkness Falls"

11. "King Shit"