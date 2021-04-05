Have sword, have instant video! Red Fang are ready to slice and dice it up as they drop the new video for "Arrows," the riff-heavy title track off their upcoming album of the same name.

The band has reunited with longtime video director Whitey McConnaughy in which they debate the wisdom of spending their entire video budget on a sword, but as you can hilariously see, they're more than able to create an entertaining video for they song "Arrows."

“His way of presenting us really works,” says guitarist David Sullivan of the band’s relationship with Whitey. “That first video he did for us for ‘Prehistoric Dog’ gave us a big jumpstart as far as the band getting popular. And we love working with him.”

The new song fits perfectly in the band's catalog, chugging along over a head-nodding beat and signature heavy riffs. The track is currently available here and you can check out the lyrics below.

Red Fang, "Arrows" Lyrics

I'LL TAKE THE TIME IT TAKES TO MAKE IT RIGHT

HE'LL TAKE HIS PILLS AND ETHERS

MY MIND'S DESIGNED TO FIND THIS KIND OF LIGHT

HE'LL FIND THE DARKER SIDE HE'LL TRAVEL TIME TO OVERSIMPLIFY

I'LL SEPARATE THE ARROWS

HE RAKES HIS EYES TO STAVE AWAY THE SIGHT

I'LL SOAK THE SUNLIGHT BLIND

As stated, Red Fang have a new album en route. Arrows will arrive on June 4 via Relapse Records.

“It was so gratifying to put these songs on tape with Funk!” says guitarist/vocalist Bryan Giles of the album that was produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk. "It felt very comfortable with a loose schedule. We didn’t take it one song at a time, but added guitars, vocals, or general weirdness whenever an idea sprang to mind. We busted out a hurdy gurdy! It was that fun. Long live Rock!!”

“WOW! We are SO EXCITED to finally release this record to the world! We finished the album way back in December 2019 and then… something happened that is not worth discussing…,” adds vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam. “Making this record felt totally loose and easy. It felt like we were just doing whatever the fuck we wanted, and not overthinking anything. That attitude reminded me a lot of what it felt like to make Murder the Mountains. The result doesn't sound anything like MTM, but it has more of that vibe."

Pre-orders for Arrows are currently being taken at this location. You can check out the artwork and track listing just below the "Arrows" video. There will also be a special Red Fang bundle in coordination with Psycho Las Vegas that has a "Texas Hold'Em"-themed box set. Get details on that here. Streaming links can be found here.

Red Fang, "Arrows"

Red Fang, Arrows Album Artwork + Track Listing

Relapse Records

Take it Back

Unreal Estate

Arrows

My Disaster

Two High

Anodyne

Interop-Mod

Fonzi Scheme

Days Collide

Rabbits in Hive

Why

Dr. Owl

Funeral Coach

Red Fang X Psycho Las Vegas Fortune Hunters Gamblers Pack

Relapse Records / Psycho Las Vegas