Oregon rockers Red Fang will be kickin' out the jams on a headlining U.S. tour this fall with special guest Starcrawler, while Here Lies Man and Warish will open on select portions of the fall run.

"It’ll be two years in the waiting, but we’re finally hitting the road in October! If we don’t stop pinching ourselves we’re gonna draw blood," enthused guitarist Bryan Giles.

He continued, "I’m so happy to announce that Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish are joining us on this epic tour! It’s gonna be a barn burner from start to finish with this lineup for sure. I can’t wait to play tunes off our new album onstage for the first time and see old friends and new, so please come join the celebration with us! Long live LIVE!!!”

For Red Fang, it will be a redemptive moment to return to the road, having recorded their new record, Arrows, in December of 2019 prior to the start of the pandemic which shuttered the live music industry and much of life throughout 2020.

Arrows, the band's fifth album, drops June 4. Red Fang will pack up their gear and embark on their headlining trek in support of the record starting mid-October. Here Lies Man will open all dates from Oct. 15 through Oct. 27, after which Warish will join the tour which finishes up on Nov. 20.

Once Warish are on board, there is only one show on the rest of the run they won't be featured on, which is a previously announced Halloween gig that will feature All Them Witches instead.

Meanwhile, Starcrawler -- who released their second album, Devour You, in 2019 -- will perform at all scheduled stops except for the aforementioned Halloween show and the final gig on Nov. 20.

Tickets go on sale on June 4 and the full list of dates can be seen below. Check listings carefully regarding the opening acts.

Red Fang 2021 U.S. Tour Dates With Starcrawler + Select Openers

Red Fang

Aug. 21 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Psycho Las Vegas *

Sept. 26 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival *

Oct. 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Sabertooth @ Spanish Ballroom #

Oct. 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Sabertooth @ Crystal Ballroom #

Oct. 17 — Eugene, Ore. @ Sessions Music Hall #

Oct. 19 — TBA #

Oct. 20 — TBA #

Oct. 21 — TBA #

Oct. 22 — TBA #

Oct. 23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole #

Oct. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater #

Oct. 26 — Houston, Texas @ Secret Group #

Oct. 27 — Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room & Garage #

Oct. 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West ^

Oct. 30 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn ^

Oct. 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman Auditorium ** ^

Nov. 02 — Washington, D.C. Black Cat ^

Nov. 03 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts ^

Nov. 04 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw ^

Nov. 05 — New Haven, Conn. @ Toad’s Place ^

Nov. 06 — Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair ^

Nov. 08 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall ^

Nov. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ El Club ^

Nov. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ Metro ^

Nov. 12 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam ^

Nov. 13 — Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre ^

Nov. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater ^

Nov. 16 — Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theatre ^

Nov. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall ^

Nov. 18 — Boise, Idaho @ The Olympic ^

Nov. 20 — Anchorage, Ark. @ Koot’s ***

* Previously announced

# with Here Lies Man

^ with Warish

** with All Them Witches (previously announced, no Warish)

*** Different support acts to be announced