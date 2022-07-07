Telekinetic Yeti are a stoner metal duo from Iowa, who are set to unfurl their second album, Primordial, right as the summer temperatures soar, leaving most of us in a sun-baked haze that's amplified by the band's mammoth riffs and sloth pace. So, while you check them out, they're here to school you on the Best 21st Century Stoner Metal Bands.

Stoner metal is a style that can be comfortably filed under the ambiguous "you'll know it when you hear it" adage. While it has plenty of hallmarks, there's a big misconception that all of this music has to be played at a crawl, as if sativa strains don't even exist! Anyone with acute sense of weed culture understands that indica strains will knock you on your ass and keep you there while a sativa will perk you up a bit and there's bands here that exemplify the character traits of each through the almighty power of RIFFS.

Primordial, out July 8 on TeePee records is the successor to 2017's debut, Abominable and over these last five years, the band has harnessed even more riff power than before and really refined their songcraft to deliver what will wind up being a top-tier stoner metal album in the early 2020s. Don't (puff, puff) pass on the chance to check 'em out and crank the title track below before diving into some more standout stoner metal bands from this millennium.

Follow Telekinetic Yeti on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Spotify. Get your copy of 'Primordial' here.

Telekinetic Yeti, "Primordial"