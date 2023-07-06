10 Songs About Death That Help the Healing Process, Chosen by Spirit Adrift’s Nate Garrett

Here are 10 songs about death that help the healing process, chosen by Spirit Adrift vocalist/guitarist Nate Garrett.

The concept of this list ties directly into the band's latest album, Ghost at the Gallows, Spirit Adrift's fifth full length that continues a hot streak that began with the 2016 debut, Chained to Oblivion.

Ghost at the Gallows follows the stylistic shape that began on 2020's Enlightened Eternity as Spirit Adrift distance themselves from the overarching doom that marked their earlier sound and travel further down the path of classic heavy metal. Twin guitars, big hooks, flashy solos and powerful lyrics are in abundance on the eight-song album, which drops Aug. 18 on Century Media.

While the lyrics still occupy dark corners, they're spliced with uplifting, empowering messages as Garrett looks for a glimmer of light.

“Subconsciously, each album I do tends to have a theme or make a point,” the frontman says. “I didn’t realize it when I was writing, but the new album seems to encapsulate the grieving process. I realized when I was done with it that lyrically all the stages of grief are present. It’s a way to mourn, it’s a way to grieve, to take painful things that happen in our lives and make something powerful and positive out of it. That’s been the goal with this band from day one.”

With that in mind, we asked Garrett to serve up his picks for the songs about death he finds to be a cathartic resource when processing the inevitability that awaits all living things.

So, check out Spirift Adrift's "Death Won't Stop" me directly below and while that's playing, check out Nate Garrett's selections of songs about death that help the healing process.

Spirit Adrift, "Death Won't Stop Me"