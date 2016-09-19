Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2017 North American Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be spending a lot of time on North American stages to start the beginning of 2017. The band just announced three legs of touring in North America that will start in January and wrap in March.

"The Getaway" tour gets underway Jan. 5 in San Antonio, Texas, and will traverse its way around the U.S. and Canada over the first three months of the year. Right now, the trek is broken up into three legs, with a couple weeks off in between each leg. However, more dates are expected to be announced.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue have been named as support for all of the dates, while former Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons will serve as the tour opener during the month of January.

Every ticket sold will include a copy of the band's latest album, The Getaway, in the fan's choice of physical or standard digital versions. A fan club ticket pre-sale begins this Wednesday (Sept. 21) at 10AM local time, while tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday and Saturday depending on the market. See all of the newly announced North American tour dates below and keep up with their current European tour schedule here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2017 North American Tour Dates

1/5 -- San Antonio, Texas --- AT&T Center*^

1/7 -- Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center*^

1/8 -- Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Arena*^

1/10 -- New Orleans, La. -- Smoothie King Center*^

1/12 -- Memphis, Tenn. -- Fed Ex Forum*^

1/14 -- Tulsa, Okla. -- BOK Center*^

1/15 -- Wichita, Kan. -- In Trust Arena*^

1/18 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- Scottrade Center*^

1/20 -- Lincoln, Neb. -- Pinnacle Bank Arena*^

1/21 -- Minneapolis, Minn. -- Target Center*^

2/2 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Joe Louis Arena*

2/4 -- Toronto, Ontario -- Air Canada Center*

2/7 -- Boston, Mass. -- TD Garden*

2/10 -- Buffalo, N.Y. -- First Niagara Center*

2/12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- Wells Fargo Arena*

2/15 -- New York, N.Y. -- Madison Square Garden*

3/2 -- Denver, Colo. -- Pepsi Center*

3/4 -- Glendale, Ariz. -- Gila River Arena*

3/5 -- San Diego, Calif. -- Valley View Casino Center*

3/7 -- Los Angeles, Calif. -- Staples Center*

3/12 -- Oakland, Calif. -- Oracle Arena*

3/15 -- Portland, Ore. -- Moda Center at Rose Quarter*

3/17 -- Seattle, Wash. -- Key Arena*

3/18 -- Vancouver, British Columbia -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

*Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue support

^Jack Irons support

