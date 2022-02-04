Red Hot Chili Peppers have set Unlimited Love as the title of their first album since 2016's The Getaway. Among the 17 new tracks on the record is "Black Summer," the first single for which the band has also released a music video for.

The band stated as a collective, "Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt."

"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together," the band continued. "Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERFUCKERS!"

Guitarist John Frusciante commented, "When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny 'Guitar' Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other."

Unlimited Love will be released on April 1 on Warner Records. The album is the band's first with Frusciante since 2006 and first with longtime producer Rick Rubin since 2011.

View the album art and complete track listing as well as the music video for "Black Summer" below and catch Red Hot Chili Peppers on their worldwide stadium tour at these dates.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer" Lyrics (via Genius)

A lazy rain am I

The skies refuse to cry

Cremation takes its piece of your supply

The night is dressed like noon

A sailor spoke too soon

And China's on the dark side of the moon

(Hear me now) Platypus are a few

The secret life of Roo

A personality I never knew

(Get it on)

My crater weighs a ton

The archer's on the run

And no one stands alone behind the sun It's been a long time since I made a new friеnd

Waitin' on another black summer to end

It's been a long timе and you never know when

Waitin' on another black summer to end Back the flaming whip

Are sailin' on our censorship

Riding on a headless horse to make the trip It's been a long time since I made a new friend

Waitin' on another black summer to end

It's been a long time and you never know when

Waitin' on another black summer to end I've been waitin', I've been waitin'

Waitin' on another black summer to end

I've been waitin', I've been waitin'

Waitin' on another black summer to end

I've been waitin', I've been waitin'

Waitin' on another black summer to end

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer" Music Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love Album Art + Track Listing

Red Hot Chili Peppers, 'Unlimited Love' Warner Records loading...

01. "Black Summer"

02. "Here Ever After"

03. "Aquatic Mouth Dance"

04. "Not the One"

05. "Poster Child"

06. "The Great Apes"

07. "It’s Only Natural"

08. "She’s a Lover"

09. "These Are the Ways"

10. "Whatchu Thinkin’"

11. "Bastards of Light"

12. "White Braids & Pillow Chair"

13. "One Way Traffic"

14. "Veronica"

15. "Let ‘Em Cry"

16. "The Heavy Wing"

17. "Tangelo"