Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Chill New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song

"Eddie" is the latest song from the forthcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers album Return of the Dream Canteen, their second full length of 2022, and it's a tribute to the late legend Eddie Van Halen.

“Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind," says singer Anthony Kiedis.

Describing how the song came together, he continues, "The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John [Frusciante], Chad [Smith] and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock 'n' roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”

The track touches on other elements of Eddie Van Halen's life and career — his birth place of Amsterdam, his first wife Valerie Bertinelli, the song "Hot For Teacher," singer David Lee Roth and more.

Although the late guitarist was known for his remarkable display of speed, dexterity and melodic hooks, this Chili Peppers track doesn't quite indulge in those signature aspects of Van Halen's guitar playing and is instead a relaxed offering that ends with a bit of an uproarious (though not shred-tastic) guitar solo.

Take a listen further down the page and look for Return of the Dream Canteen to be released on Oct. 14 through Warner Records. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Eddie" Lyrics (via Genius)

Sailing the Sunset Strip, I'm a bit of a king

Granny would take a trip, I've been bending the strings

Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch

They say I'm from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch? Please don't remember me, for what I did last night, oh

Please don't remember me

Lord and children

Please don't remember me, it's only 1980

It's only 1983 Smoking the reefer, feeling my own light

My brother's a keeper, I married a TV wife

The devil's Camaro, parked in thе high school lot

A little sombrero 'cause tеacher was way too hot Please don't remember me, for what I did last night, oh

Please don't remember me

Listen Lord now

Please don't remember me, it's only 1980

It's only 1983 Tell my love "But leave me never"

Can't complain about the weather

Snowing at the rainbow, have a ball

Cut my teeth down at the whiskey

GTO's tried to kiss me

One more song, they have seen it all Please don't remember me, for what I did last night, oh

Please don't remember me

What'd I say Lord?

Please don't remember me, it's only 1980

It's only 1983

Please don't remember me, for what I did with David

You know I'm talkin' David Lee

Am I ready?

Please don't remember me, for what I did last night, oh

I guess I played a Flying V

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Eddie"

