Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Chill New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song
"Eddie" is the latest song from the forthcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers album Return of the Dream Canteen, their second full length of 2022, and it's a tribute to the late legend Eddie Van Halen.
“Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind," says singer Anthony Kiedis.
Describing how the song came together, he continues, "The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John [Frusciante], Chad [Smith] and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock 'n' roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”
The track touches on other elements of Eddie Van Halen's life and career — his birth place of Amsterdam, his first wife Valerie Bertinelli, the song "Hot For Teacher," singer David Lee Roth and more.
Although the late guitarist was known for his remarkable display of speed, dexterity and melodic hooks, this Chili Peppers track doesn't quite indulge in those signature aspects of Van Halen's guitar playing and is instead a relaxed offering that ends with a bit of an uproarious (though not shred-tastic) guitar solo.
Take a listen further down the page and look for Return of the Dream Canteen to be released on Oct. 14 through Warner Records. Pre-order/pre-save here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Eddie" Lyrics (via Genius)
Sailing the Sunset Strip, I'm a bit of a king
Granny would take a trip, I've been bending the strings
Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch
They say I'm from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?
Please don't remember me, for what I did last night, oh
Please don't remember me
Lord and children
Please don't remember me, it's only 1980
It's only 1983
Smoking the reefer, feeling my own light
My brother's a keeper, I married a TV wife
The devil's Camaro, parked in thе high school lot
A little sombrero 'cause tеacher was way too hot
Please don't remember me, for what I did last night, oh
Please don't remember me
Listen Lord now
Please don't remember me, it's only 1980
It's only 1983
Tell my love "But leave me never"
Can't complain about the weather
Snowing at the rainbow, have a ball
Cut my teeth down at the whiskey
GTO's tried to kiss me
One more song, they have seen it all
Please don't remember me, for what I did last night, oh
Please don't remember me
What'd I say Lord?
Please don't remember me, it's only 1980
It's only 1983
Please don't remember me, for what I did with David
You know I'm talkin' David Lee
Am I ready?
Please don't remember me, for what I did last night, oh
I guess I played a Flying V
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Eddie"
