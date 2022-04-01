Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Their ‘Star’ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

UPDATE: Red Hot Chili Peppers indeed received their "star" on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (March 31). Watch a video of the ceremony down toward the bottom of this post, via Variety, underneath the original story about the honor.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will soon get a hometown honor that's long overdue as the band will receive their "star" on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Variety, a ceremony has been set for Thursday, March 31 at 11:30AM PT in which the latest star, the 2,717th overall, will be added to the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. The Chili Peppers star will be located in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to the Amoeba Records location on the south side of the street.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's star will neighbor those of TV producer Harry Friedman, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and legendary talk show host Jack Paar.

The ceremony will kick off with iconic funk artist George Clinton, who produced the band's 1985 Freaky Styley album, doing the honors of unveiling the star alongside actor Woody Harrelson, fellow musician Bob Forrest and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair and emcee for the ceremony Nicole Mihalka.

It's been a long journey for Red Hot Chili Peppers to get to this point. The band famously formed when they were still in high school just a few city streets away from where their star is located at Fairfax High School. Anthony Kiedis and Flea were part of the original group alongside the late Hillel Slovak and drummer Jack Irons. These days, Kiedis and Flea are flanked by John Frusciante and Chad Smith.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

Speaking of busy schedules, the band has a new album, Unlimited Love, set to drop on April 1 with a major world tour to follow. The group has already released the songs "Black Summer" and "Poster Child" from the upcoming set. And the band is already said to be working on their follow-up album. You can pre-order Unlimited Love here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony - March 31, 2022