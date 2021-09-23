Four Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ Singles Earn Gold + Platinum Certifications

While many are focused on tomorrow (Sept. 24) being the 30th anniversary of seminal grunge albums Nevermind by Nirvana and Badmotorfinger by Soundgarden, it's also the 30th anniversary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers classic, Blood Sugar Sex Magik. And four singles from that historic album from the Chili Peppers have received new gold and platinum sales certifications from the RIAA.

"Give It Away" was the album's lead single, released on Sept. 4, 1991 and according to the RIAA, the song has now been certified double platinum for over two million certified units. The song topped the Alternative Airplay chart back in 1991 and was a staple on MTV with its Stephane Sednaoui-directed video.

"Under the Bridge" followed on March 10, 1992 as the album's second single. Having initially reached a platinum certification in 2009, the RIAA has updated the current stats to show the song is now a six-times platinum single with over six million certified units. "Under the Bridge" hit No. 2 Mainstream Rock, No. 6 for Alternative Airplay and crossed over to hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while its Gus Van Sant-directed video also was all over MTV, leading all nominees at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

Though not a huge hit song, "Suck My Kiss" did receive significant airplay. Released on May 1, 1992, the song has since gone on to achieve gold certified status for over 500,000 certified units. The song hit No. 15 for Alternative Airplay.

And "Breaking the Girl" was the fourth single off the record, arriving July 30, 1992. It too has now achieved gold certified status by the RIAA for over 500,000 certified units. The song hit No. 19 Alternative Airplay and No. 15 Mainstream Rock back in 1992.

At present, Red Hot Chili Peppers Blood Sugar Sex Magik album sits as a seven-times platinum album as certified by the RIAA with over seven million certified units. Upon its release in 1991, the album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. Revisit the four freshly certified songs below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Give It Away"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Under the Bridge"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Suck My Kiss"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Breaking the Girl"