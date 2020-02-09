Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane's Addiction have long had some crossover, but over the weekend current Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante lent a hand onstage to former Chili Peppers and current Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.

This crossover jam occurred while the members of Jane's Addiction were onstage performing "Mountain Song" at a Saturday (Feb. 8) memorial show saluting Andrew Burkle, the song of billionaire Ronald Burkle, who died in January. In addition to the Jane's foursome of Navarro, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Chris Chaney, three fourths of the the Red Hot Chili Peppers were on hand, with Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Frusciante pulling in Perkins for their performance.

Though he didn't immediately follow Frusciante in the lineage of Chili Peppers guitarists, Navarro recorded guitar on the Chili Peppers' lone album (One Hot Minute) between Frusciante's work on 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magick and 1999's Californication. The other crossover between bands came in 1997 when Flea joined Jane's Addiction on bass on some of their Kettle Whistle compilation and subsequent touring.

The show marked the stage return of Frusciante to the Chili Peppers, following the announcement of his return replacing Josh Klinghoffer in January. It has since been revealed that while the band had worked with Klinghoffer on some music, they will be recording their new album with Frusciante in the fold.

See additional fan-shot footage of Frusciante performing with Anthony Kiedis and Flea below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers have started booking shows, mostly playing U.S. and European festivals this year. See their scheduled dates here. Jane's Addiction, meanwhile, are currently off the road.