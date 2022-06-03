Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop New Bonus Track ‘Nerve Flip’

Two months after the release of their latest album Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers have dropped a new bonus track, "Nerve Flip," on digital and streaming platforms.

The song was previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese release of Unlimited Love, which is the band's first album with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium. Unlimited Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it their second No. 1 record after the aforementioned Stadium Arcadium.

Check out "Nerve Flip" and its lyrics below.

Japanese bonus tracks are a pretty common phenomena with artists. Record labels in Japan often come up with a deal with the musician in question to include a song on their version of the album that isn't available on any other, which provides an incentive for consumers to buy music that was manufactured in Japan rather than elsewhere. To learn more about the interesting history of Japanese bonus tracks, check out this article.

The Chili Peppers' global tour kicks off tomorrow (June 4) in Spain, and will hit various European countries until mid-July. On July 23, the North American leg will begin with a show in Denver, Colo., and will continue through the first half of September. See the full schedule here — and if you plan on getting tickets, make sure it's for Red Hot Chili Peppers, and not Red Not Chili Peppers or the Pipers or someone else.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, 'Nerve Flip' Lyrics

Back at the London dairy

We drank it all too soon

We drank to dysentery

Numb to the pain, everybody rain Got high on pink flamingos

Santo will take a charge

A list of long Domingos

(Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Come kiss that circuit breaker

An image to enlarge

Let's celebrate the quaker

(Ah, ah, ah, ah) Slow down the rivers of time in your mind

It's just a nerve flip to switch when it's time for the grind

Slow down the rivers of time in your mind

It's just a nerve flip to switch when it's time for the grind

Nerve flip Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh The pain of growing younger

Big balding of a tirе

The blitz and all its hunger

Electrical firе, standing on a wire

Song 5 for Curtis Mayfield

This dancing's so alive

The onion never stays peeled

Everybody move, everybody glide Stab me with colored pencils

Backseat and butterflies

A song for flesh utensils

(Ah, ah, ah, ah)

I've been adjudicated

The court of social flaws

Some other dude she dated

(Ah, ah, ah, ah) Slow down the rivers of time in your mind

It's just a nerve flip to switch when it's time for the grind

Slow down the rivers of time in your mind

It's just a nerve flip to switch when it's time for the grind Slow down the rivers of time in your mind

Slow down the rivers of time in your mind

Slow down the rivers of time in your mind

Slow down the rivers of time in your mind

Nerve flip

Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Nerve Flip'