Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop New Bonus Track ‘Nerve Flip’
Two months after the release of their latest album Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers have dropped a new bonus track, "Nerve Flip," on digital and streaming platforms.
The song was previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese release of Unlimited Love, which is the band's first album with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium. Unlimited Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it their second No. 1 record after the aforementioned Stadium Arcadium.
Check out "Nerve Flip" and its lyrics below.
Japanese bonus tracks are a pretty common phenomena with artists. Record labels in Japan often come up with a deal with the musician in question to include a song on their version of the album that isn't available on any other, which provides an incentive for consumers to buy music that was manufactured in Japan rather than elsewhere. To learn more about the interesting history of Japanese bonus tracks, check out this article.
The Chili Peppers' global tour kicks off tomorrow (June 4) in Spain, and will hit various European countries until mid-July. On July 23, the North American leg will begin with a show in Denver, Colo., and will continue through the first half of September. See the full schedule here — and if you plan on getting tickets, make sure it's for Red Hot Chili Peppers, and not Red Not Chili Peppers or the Pipers or someone else.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, 'Nerve Flip' Lyrics
Back at the London dairy
We drank it all too soon
We drank to dysentery
Numb to the pain, everybody rain
Got high on pink flamingos
Santo will take a charge
A list of long Domingos
(Ah, ah, ah, ah)
Come kiss that circuit breaker
An image to enlarge
Let's celebrate the quaker
(Ah, ah, ah, ah)
Slow down the rivers of time in your mind
It's just a nerve flip to switch when it's time for the grind
Slow down the rivers of time in your mind
It's just a nerve flip to switch when it's time for the grind
Nerve flip
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
The pain of growing younger
Big balding of a tirе
The blitz and all its hunger
Electrical firе, standing on a wire
Song 5 for Curtis Mayfield
This dancing's so alive
The onion never stays peeled
Everybody move, everybody glide
Stab me with colored pencils
Backseat and butterflies
A song for flesh utensils
(Ah, ah, ah, ah)
I've been adjudicated
The court of social flaws
Some other dude she dated
(Ah, ah, ah, ah)
Slow down the rivers of time in your mind
It's just a nerve flip to switch when it's time for the grind
Slow down the rivers of time in your mind
It's just a nerve flip to switch when it's time for the grind
Slow down the rivers of time in your mind
Slow down the rivers of time in your mind
Slow down the rivers of time in your mind
Slow down the rivers of time in your mind
Nerve flip