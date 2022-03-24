As they inch closer to the release of their Unlimited Love album, Red Hot Chili Peppers have just dropped "Not the One," a dream-swept ballad that will leave you wondering how to get down off the cloud you're now floating on.

"Flea had put together a drum machine and bass song in his cobweb covered garage. It was not what you hear today for 'Not The One,' because the bridge was the verse and the chorus was the bridge, and it was completely inverted," singer Anthony Kiedis told Zane Lowe in an interview on Apple Music 1.

"Every day after band practice, I ride home and I listen to what we've done that day over and over and over and over hoping that it sparks something or that I hear the right melody or something, anything," he continued, "In that case, I started hearing that entire song on the way home, but completely inverted from the way he had arranged it."

When you start something, you get a little bit married to it," he confessed and further detailed, "I came in the next day and I said, 'Flea, I know this is not what you had in mind, but is it all right if I sing the verse over the chorus and the chorus over the bridge?' He's like, 'Yeah, do whatever you want.' I was like, 'Really?' He's like, 'Yeah, yeah, whatever.'"

The level of mutual respect between the two was even more apparent as Kiedis added, "Because he wrote a beautiful thing, I thought maybe he wanted to keep it as it was written. On this particular day, he was so supportive and that was super helpful. I think I was going through a very lonely and introspective month. This idea came out about I think I know who you are, but maybe I don't. You think you know who I am, but maybe you don't and especially in intimate relationships, like we know we all present something and people always have an idea, but what would happen if we just showed each other our very worst from the very start?"

Listen to "Not the One" below and pre-order your copy of Unlimited Love here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Not the One" Lyrics

I'm not the person that you thought I was

I'm not the one you thought you knew

I do most anything to make you think that I'm the one

I do it all to get to you

You've seen me as the perfect compliment

You think that I'm someone to chose

You see me in a way that makes me want to be in bed

A person I could turn into Give me the love and I'll tell you when I'll wanna come

Give me the love and I'll tell you when I'll want to run

Blue strides are calling and I can't stop fallin'

Give me thе love and I'll tell you when I'll want to run I don't look likе myself in photographs

Long days of time have been unkind

I miss the you, the one that makes me want to redefine

I'm not the one you fell into

I'm not the one, the one for you Give me the love and I'll tell you when I'll wanna come

Give me the love and I'll tell you when I'll want to run

Blue strides are calling and I can't stop fallin'

Give me the love and I'll tell you when I'll want to run Give me the love and I'll tell you when I'll wanna come

Give me the love and I'll tell you when I'll want to run

Blue strides are calling and I can't stop fallin'

Give me the love and I'll tell you when I'll want to run

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Not the One"