Red Hot Chili Peppers recently played a show in Manchester, U.K., and rapper ASAP Rocky — who was opening the performance — arrived so late, he technically ended up becoming the headliner.

A$AP Rocky has been touring with the Chili Peppers in Europe throughout the month of June, and the night of their show in Manchester [June 22], the rapper apparently arrived so late for the performance that the lineup was switched so that he would close out the show. An announcement during the evening read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after Red Hot Chili Peppers" [via XXL].

Fan-filmed footage during the event showed a good portion of the crowd leaving after RHCP's performance. "ASAP Rocky turned up late as support for Red Hot Chili Peppers so they announced he was on after Chili Peppers instead. Of course every fucker is leaving because 90% of the people here are bald dads. ASAP Rocky more like Late Rocky am I right lads," the attendee wrote in a tweet with the video.

According to other fans, the rapper only put on a 15-minute set once he took the stage.

"ASAP Rocky didn’t even apologize for being that late he had to go on AFTER Red Hot Chili Peppers," another concertgoer wrote.

Fortunately, RHCP fans were able to catch a good set. Setlist.fm notes that the band tackled "Universally Speaking," which was the first time they've played it with John Frusciante since 2004. In total, they played 18 songs.

The European leg of Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2022 tour wraps up in mid-July, and then later in the month they'll head out on a North American trek, which kicks off in Denver, Colo. See the full tour itinerary here to see if they're playing in a city near you.