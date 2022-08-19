Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Ultra Trippy Video for New Song ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled a trippy-as-all-hell music video for "Tippa My Tongue," the first single off their forthcoming new album Return of the Dream Canteen, which will be the second full length to arrive from the alternative legends this year.

The video opens up with a shot of singer Anthony Kiedis sticking his tongue out with a tab fashioned into the Chili Peppers' signature circular pinwheel-esque logo and the intense visuals quickly begin as the group takes the listener on a journey within the mind, surrounding by glowing red, orange, yellow, blue and green colors. In one verse, Kiedis confirms what we already knew, singing, "Acid landing on my tongue."

Musically, it's one to get lost in as funky bass lines roll onward and creamy guitar textures and distorted effects help to further alter reality on this chill track.

Take a listen further down the page.

"We're just so happy to be making music again," drummer Chad Smith tells ALT CTRL Radio on Apple Music 1.

"Like most people, and creative people, and artists, to be able to have that opportunity to go out and play concerts and play new music. We wrote a lot of songs during the pandemic time and we recorded them all. We just wanted this next record to be an extension of Unlimited Love. It stands on its own," he continues.

"We felt like we had so many songs that we love that we just need to have them all come out, and we don't want to put them all out at once," Smith adds, "Here's the second batch and it's just as important. And just as effervescent to use your word, and joyful and happy."

The creative juices with returning guitarist John Frusciante have obviously been flowing and the drummer notes that wide range of possibilities that exist in the band's music in stating, "The cool thing about our band is one of the things I think is kind of whatever we do, it sounds like the Chili Peppers. You got Anthony's voice, is so identifiable. And then you got the band, which has a unique sound. Of course, having John Frusciante back in our band again, we've got that chemistry going and we just want to share it with everybody. I told Anthony, I said, often you try to figure out which song is the first one to come out off the record. I just said this one's got more hooks than a fishing tackle box. It's got some Hendrixy riffs, and it's got some P-Funk and it's got Chili Peppers. I love it. I just think it's a great song."

Look for Return of the Dream Canteen to drop on Oct. 14 on Warner Records.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Tippa My Tongue" Lyrics (via Genius)

Ya, ya-ya-ya, ya-ya-ya, ya-ya-ya, ya

Well, I'm an animal

Somethin' like a cannibal

I'm very flammable

And partially programmable

Centuries of overuse

Now I wear it nice and loose Ya, ya-ya-ya, ya-ya-ya, ya-ya-ya, ya

Well, it's ubiquitous

Tell me, can you stick to this?

I'm on the brink of this

And tell me what you think of this

I'm in the Beauregard's

Slow me down if I get hard

[Chorus]

We've only just begun

Funky monks are on the run

Gonna, gonna, gonna get you with the tip of my tongue

And when you walk away

I know what the kiss would say

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah

Gonna get you now Her perfume smells like gasoline

My girlfriend's trash is nice and clean

Acid landing on my tongue

I think you know we've just begun

She don't want the ladies room

Transatlantic super groom Your hairplane is a monument

The sexy art of continence

And now I know you by your scent

Let it be, we both get bent

Need a minute to repair

Sunny-siders always share We've only just begun

Funky monks are on the run

Gonna, gonna, gonna get you with the tip of my tongue

And when you walk away

I know what your kiss would say

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah

I'm gonna get you with the tip of my gun Ya, ya-ya-ya, ya-ya-ya, ya-ya-ya, ya

Well, I believe in love

Perfectly receivin' love

It's vociferous

Then come and get a whiff of this

I'm at the pyramids

Never had a fear of kids Ya, ya-ya-ya, ya-ya-ya, ya-ya-ya, ya

I'm on the precipice

I come and make a mess of this

It's the apocalypse

I try to get a sock of this

I'm at the county fair

Haystack ride, I'll pull your hair We've only just begun

Funky monks are on the run

Gonna, gonna, gonna get you with the tip of my tongue

And when you walk away

I know what your kiss would say

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah

Gonna, gonna, gonna get you with the tip of my gun

We've only just begun

Funky monks are on the run

Gonna, gonna, gonna get you with the tip of my tongue

And if you walk away

I know what your kiss would say

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah

Gonna get you now

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Tippa My Tongue" Music Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen Album Art + Track Listing

Warner Records Warner Records loading...

01. "Tippa My Tongue"

02. "Peace and Love"

03. "Reach Out"

04. "Eddie"

05. "Fake as Fu@k"

06. "Bella"

07. "Roulette"

08. "My Cigarette"

09. "Afterlife"

10. "Shoot Me a Smile"

11. "Handful"

12. "The Drummer"

13. "Bag of Grins"

14. "La La La La La La La La"

15. "Copperbelly"

16. "Carry Me Home"

17. "In the Snow"