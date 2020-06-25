The coronavirus pandemic has left countless artists stuck at home, all working on new music. These turbulent times are also an opportunity for new and younger acts to take the spotlight, which is what California's Red Voodoo have done on "Rise Up," which was produced with Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon.

The band, which features three teenage members and a 21-year-old drummer, perfectly capture the effect the pandemic has had on the youth, who are now facing the prospect of entering adulthood amid utmost uncertainty over just about everything.

"As I was driving around on the back roads on a cold Saturday night getting away from the desolate streets of downtown Sacramento I was feeling really down about what was happening in the world," lamented singer Dino McCord.

"I started repeating to myself, 'You just got to rise up over all this man, it will all pass and you can be strong.' I get home and I stay up till 4AM just writing down what I’m feeling, this turned into the beginnings of the song 'Rise Up,'" he added.

McCord and Hannon had already been in touch with the singer aiming to catch the ear of the Tesla axeman. Hannon advised him to work on a few songs and if there was something he thought had genuine potential, then he'd be happy to get involved.

That late night drive changed everything for Red Voodoo. "I knew immediately when 17 year old singer Dino McCord sent me his idea for his new song 'Rise Up' that I wanted to produce it," beamed Hannon. "His honesty and uplifting emotion about today’s COVID-19 isolation hit me and his band Red Voodoo has that youthful magical talent that makes the recording studio process fun. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do!"

The song, which finds all proceeds benefitting healthcare workers through the Direct Relief Fund, is a relaxed, summertime track driven by gentle acoustics and a hope-in-heartache vocal swagger. An anthem needs some power though and Red Voodoo give it just that, countering the easy-going vibe with roaring guitars punctuated by tasteful leads.

Bassist Andrew Edwards (17 years old), offered, "To me the song has an overall message of hope and perseverance. Of course the song directly relates to the current issues going on in the world, but for me personally, the song has a simpler meaning. No matter what sort of tough place you may be in, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Unity is also a message that heavily resonates with me. This song is meant to bring people together. It's a fun upbeat song that people can let loose too. Music brings people together, it's powerful in that way."

Read the reflective lyrics directly below and listen to "Rise Up" further down the page.

Everyone’s just a little uneasy

Dodgin’ family it’s crazy

People got a new way of thinkin’

In this time of world desperation And I don’t understand what’s going on

And I try and try to carry on

Gotta Rise up, Rise up and be strong Rise up Rise up Rise up and be strong

Rise up Rise up Rise up and be strong Everyone’s just a little uneasy

Downtown streets are empty

We’re all just human beings

Tryin’ to make our way, tryin’ to make a livin.. And I don’t understand what’s going on

And I try and try to carry on

Gotta Rise up, Rise up and be strong Rise up Rise up Rise up and be strong

Rise up Rise up Rise up and be strong Were all connected

One way or another

Just open your heart

Protect each other We gotta Rise up, Rise up and be strong

Red Voodoo, "Rise Up" Music Video