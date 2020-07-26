Watch Regis Philbin Audition for Motley Crue

The entertainment world lost a giant on Saturday (July 25), as longtime talk show host Regis Philbin died at the age of 88. Philbin holds the Guinness World Record for the most hours spent on television, so it's no surprise he's crossed paths with many in the entertainment world -- including Motley Crue.

Thanks to the joys of YouTube, video has surfaced of the legendary rockers making their morning television debut on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee back in 1997. The elder host played up the "fish out of water" factor of speaking with the rockers, taking a look at the band and telling them they fit their name, then adding, “You guys are probably looking at me like I’m some kind of square.”

But ever the showman and up to make some memorable TV, Philbin was so enamored with the band that he wanted to audition to be part of "the Motley Crue" at the end of the interview. Watch as Philbin attempts to show his chops playing a supposed "rock arrangement" of a popular children's song on piano as the members of the band watch on.

The clip is also an interesting time capsule of where Motley Crue was at in 1997, promoting their Generation Swine album. Philbin speaks with Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx about being married to Baywatch actresses Pamela Anderson and Donna D'Errico, the guys hawk their blue-colored Motley Brue drink and Sixx and Vince Neil display some fresh ink and tell stories about their latest tattoos. There's also discussion of a fairly new promotional "listening party tour."