Why Is This Pop Singer’s New Song Called ‘Anthony Kiedis’?

No, it's not a Red Hot Chili Peppers song.

But a funky new pop single from burgeoning star Remi Wolf, who at one time auditioned for American Idol, is titled "Anthony Kiedis" after the Chili Peppers singer who bears that name.

Will the juxtaposition of the track and its title make things confusing for listeners?

The name isn't just a helping of word salad or the result of some other random occurrence — it's more of a tribute to Mr. Kiedis, as the Los Angeles Times pointed out in an interview with Wolf that identified her music as "Gen Z dance-rap."

"Anthony Kiedis" emerged this week as part of a double A-side single with Wolf's "Front Tooth." Both tunes come from the 25-year-old singer's debut album out Oct. 15. Continuing her practice of titling the work for its inspiration, the LP's called Juno, the name of her dog.

"Juno was there for the writing of every song on the album," Wolf said of her pet companion. "He was my buddy every second of the day — peeing on the floor, puking everywhere."

Elsewhere on Juno, Wolf namedrops actors Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton. The singer gives further verbal nods to UFC fighter Conor McGregor and DJ Peanut Butter Wolf, showing that mentions of iconic entertainers are how the singer process pop culture through music.

Still, while the song "Anthony Kiedis" doesn't quite sound like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, its rhythmic groove could be seen in relation to the veteran rock act's freaky styley.

Listen to "Anthony Kiedis" below.

Remi Wolf, "Anthony Kiedis" Music Video