Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed more about the band member injury that caused the group to withdraw from their scheduled performance at the 32nd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert that took place this past Saturday (Dec. 9) in Los Angeles.

When the Chili Peppers first announced their withdrawal on Dec. 5, they said only that a member was injured without further clarification. Now, in a Dec. 10 video to KROQ listeners, Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis shares insider knowledge about the who and what of the injury, and in a way that only he can — by singing it.

See Kiedis' musical apology clip below.

Anthony Kiedis Video Message - Dec. 10

"Our guitarist John Frusciante broke a finger / Yes, it's true," Kiedis sings in a low croon in the video. "My apologies to you / And you and you."

Red Hot Chili Peppers Member Injured

In their Dec. 5 statement, the Peppers promised to make up their cancelation when they instead play the Almost Acoustic Christmas Encore concert on March 2, 2024, at the Forum in Los Angeles.

"It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at [KROQ Almost Acoustic]," the band explained at the time. "A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks. However, RHCP and ​KROQ are excited to make it up to you. … Have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket."

Last year, Chili Peppers released Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, their first albums with a returning Frusciante in over a decade. The Peppers will continue to tour behind them on the road in 2024.

See tour dates under the post.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates

Feb. 17 – Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley

Feb. 20 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava

Feb. 23 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Fest

March 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

May 28 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Amp.

May 31 – Quincy, Wash. @ The Gorge

June 2 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amp.

June 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

June 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

June 18 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

June 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

June 26 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Park

June 28 – Va. Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amp.

July 2 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

July 5 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Ctr

July 12 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.

July 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr

July 25 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Ctr

July 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino