Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Holiday Performance Due to Band Member Injury

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), Red Hot Chili Peppers said in a statement they were withdrawing from their scheduled performance at this weekend's 32nd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas on Saturday (Dec. 9) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles due to an injury to a band member.

They did not specify which Chili Peppers member was injured, nor the injury. But they promised to make it up to concertgoers when they instead play the Almost Acoustic Christmas Encore concert on March 2, 2024, at the same venue.

"It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas," the Chili Peppers explained.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Member Injured

"A band member was injured," they continued, "preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks. However, RHCP and ​KROQ are excited to make it up to you on March 2nd 2024."

The Chili Peppers concluded, "So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket."

Last year, Red Chili Peppers released two studio albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, their first efforts with returning guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade. The Chili Peppers will continue to tour behind them in 2024.

See the tour dates under the post.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates

Feb. 17, 2024 – Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley

Feb. 20, 2024 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava

Feb. 23, 2024 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Fest

March 2, 2024 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

May 28, 2024 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Amp.

May 31, 2024 – Quincy, Wash. @ The Gorge

June 2, 2024 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amp.

June 5, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

June 7, 2024 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

June 18, 2024 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

June 21, 2024 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

June 26, 2024 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Park

June 28, 2024 – Va. Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amp.

July 2, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

July 5, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Ctr

July 12, 2024 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.

July 15, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 22, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr

July 25, 2024 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Ctr

July 30, 2024 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino