Rex Brown Confirms Collaboration With Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner

Former Pantera bassist Rex Brown has confirmed a collaboration with Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner in a recent interview. You can check out the full conversation below.

When asked by Tone-Talk if there are any guitarists he would like to work with, Brown responded (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "I did a record —it's not out yet— I did it with Richie Faulkner. Richie and I have become really good friends. And it's really progressively heavy and cool. Richie is a very melodic player, and then it's got my drummer that played on my first solo record. They tracked him playing on one of those electronic kits, and they sampled the sounds into a real kit— which I'm not too crazy about; that's not the way I would do it. But it's Richie's record. And he's got a new singer now. I don't know when that's coming out. Those guys [Judas Priest] are still touring. That was a real thrill."

Brown previously hinted at the collaboration with Faulkner with Antihero. He called the tracks "badass." At the time, he didn't say who the collaborator was, hinting, "He moved to Nashville and became a very, very good friend of mine. And we just cut six blazing fucking tracks. Un-goddam-real."

In other Judas Priest news, Rob Halford is optimistic about the band's third nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He urged fans to keep voting so that they can get a spot in the top five. At the time of this writing, the band is just shy of a spot in the top five. They're in sixth place with 193,479 votes. You can vote here.

