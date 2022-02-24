Rob Halford is keeping his head up about Judas Priest's third nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, even though, as the veteran band's lead singer and "Metal God," he's seemingly borne the brunt of defeat from the group missing induction the last two times.

But you wouldn't detect those instances from his demeanor. In a Wednesday (Feb. 23) video interview with Audacy Check In, the Judas Priest rocker first stressed the importance of heavy metal in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame overall before urging fans to keep voting for Priest. In the same breath, he praised the sometimes maligned music institution.

Halford told Audacy Check In host Remy Maxwell, "Like I said on the first nomination, and I'll say it on this one, for us it's all about getting some more metal into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." (via Blabbermouth)

The Judas Priest vocalist continued, "It's a great establishment, as far as what it should be and do, which is to represent all of these figures in music. It's always a place that's full of emotion and passion because that's what music generates."

He added, "So we urge our fans to keep voting, because you have to get Top 5 for whatever reason. We did that the last two times, I think, which gives you a little bit of a cherry on the cake, if that's the right expression. It helps you get through the door a little bit more."

Halford stressed, however, "Let's have fun with this. There's a lot of stuff going on in the world right now. This is cool; this is fun. Let's get some more metal in there and celebrate the success together."

Fan voting for Rock Hall 2022 nominees is open now until April 29. Click here to vote. In addition to Priest, nominees are Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Pat Benatar, MC5, Eminem, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

The Rock Hall's Class of 2021 performer inductees were Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. Backlash against the Hall has included singer Corey Taylor claiming his band Slipknot would reject a nomination; Gene Simmons called it "disgusting" Iron Maiden aren't inducted. The Hall has responded to snub claims.

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Appears on Audacy Check In - Feb. 23, 2022