Richard Patrick Says ‘The Algorithm’ Is the ‘Definitive Filter Record of the Last 20 Years’

"This one feels like the record I've wanted to put out in the last 20 years."

Richard Patrick joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Friday night (Aug. 25) to celebrate the release of Filter's eighth studio album, The Algorithm—their first since 2016's Crazy Eyes.

More than simply a new album, though, Patrick quickly told Chuck how important The Algorithm is to him.

"So much of this record was me saying, 'I like this, this is what I want to do,'" he explained. "Producing it, working with people that I like, working closely with all the musicians."

For Patrick, The Algorithm took him back to the earlier days of Filter—and as far as he's concerned, the new album is one of his favorites among Short Bus, Title of Record and The Amalgamut.

"It's raw, it's crazy," Patrick said. "There's a lot of me really tapping into who I think Filter is. After all these years, who is Filter? What is Filter? I feel like I tapped into that again like I did on Short Bus, like I did on Title and Amalgamut."

As Chuck heard that, he said it must be an incredible feeling for Patrick to be able to explore that question—Who and what is Filter?—nearly 30 years into the band's life.

Patrick agreed.

"To sum it up, this is the Filter record of the last 20 years. This is my definitive Filter record of the last 20 years, for sure."

Richard Patrick Explains the Goal of Filter in 2023

As Patrick reflected on creating a new album that connected him to the early days of Filter, he and Chuck also discussed the goal of the band today and how it has evolved over the years.

Not surprisingly, the goal hasn't changed much since day one.

"I want to put out music that motivates people, that revs them up and maybe gets them thinking," he admitted. "And, for me to have a living doing it, as well as my family and my bandmates."

He recognized that a life with a goal like that is "amazing."

READ MORE: 66 Best Rock Songs of the '90s

"You get to make records. You get to put your stamp of approval on something that you believe in. Then you go around and you play it for people. When you're playing in front of a bunch of people who care, it means a lot and it becomes addictive."

As those words came out of Patrick's mouth, he added an important update to his original answer about the goal of Filter.

"I guess the goal is to keep the addiction alive and keep doing it. I mean, look at Mick Jagger. Thank god, you know? He and Keith Richards, they're writing the rulebook on how far you can go doing rock and roll."

What Else Did Richard Patrick Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Whether or not it'll be another seven years before Filter release a new studio album

Who he worked with on The Algorithm and who joined him in the studio

What it's like touring with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Ministry

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Richard Patrick joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Aug. 25; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream The Algorithm at this location and then check out Filter's full tour schedule.

20 Most Expensive Guitars of All Time Here are the 20 most expensive guitars of all time ever sold at auction. Indeed, these axes are the cream of the crop when it comes to expensive rock star guitars.