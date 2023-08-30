Win a Filter Autographed ‘The Algorithm’ Vinyl Album

Hey man, here's your shot! Filter are back with their eighth studio album, The Algorithm, and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you've got yourself a copy. In fact, one winner will receive an autographed vinyl version.

This contest will grant one winner the autographed vinyl, while two additional winners will receive standard vinyl versions of the new record.

It's been an interesting journey for the record that started out as a reunion with Richard Patrick's Short Bus-era partner Brian Liesgang, but when funding fell through with the PledgeMusic platform, so did the reunion. Still, some songs from the early sessions still found their way to The Algorithm, which changed in conceptual focus from its initial starting point. The album has already yielded the songs "The Beaten," "Face Down" and "Obliteration."

Patrick recently went into more detail about the new album with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, as can be heard in the interview below.

But for now, we want to make sure you get your hands on that new Filter album. So what you need to do is use the entry form at the bottom of this post to provide your details. You have through Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10AM ET time to get your entry in and we'll then choose a winner for the autographed vinyl as well as two other winners to receive standard vinyl copies of The Algorithm.

And be sure to tune in to Loudwire Nights, where you'll hear plenty of Filter in rotation.