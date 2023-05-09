The Fort Worth, Texas, music venue the Ridglea Theater reportedly said it was banning the band Terror and "maybe all hardcore" music after viral video emerged this week showing a security guard at the venue pushing a concertgoer and grabbing the mic to say "I don't think so" during Terror's performance there on May 5, according to Lambgoat.

After reporting the incident and its response from musicians and fans on social media, Lambgoat said it received a response from the Ridglea, also pointing to comments on its social posts made by an account seemingly representing Jerry Shults, who is listed as the Ridglea Theater's president on a LinkedIn profile.

On May 8, after the footage went viral, the venue reportedly said in a statement, "Ridglea Theater complex has a zerotolerance [sic] for Stage diving Kicking, punching, windmilling. … The people in the crowd were attempting to jump the barricades to get on the stage, only one ejection for kicking a minor."

READ MORE: Knocked Loose Turned Coachella Into a Hardcore Show + Billie Eilish Was There to Watch

Defending security's response, it added, "Our security did a great job and exhibited a lot of restrained (sic) after being hit, punched by a very rowdy crowd."

The venue president also seemingly remarked on the matter. "Yes we are banning Terror, and maybe all hardcore," the Instagram account @geraldshults said in a comment on Lambgoat's Instagram post about the incident, as the site captured in a screenshot.

"Don't know of a venue in dfw that will allow stage diving, punching, kicking and crowd killing all the while bitching about everything," the commenter added.

What Happened at the Terror Show?

Terror is on tour across the U.S. with The Black Dahlia Murder. You can see the video of the security guard, shared on social media by the musician Jay Webster, vocalist of the Texas band UNITYTX, toward the bottom of this post. Terror said the venue "easily has the worst security this band has encountered."

In Webster's video, a concertgoer appears to be trying to get onstage to stage dive — a common occurrence at hardcore gigs. The security guard in the center front of the stage pushes them back into the audience.

Terror frontman Scott Vogel throws his mic out toward the fan — another common occurrence for a crowd member to sing along. The guard reels the mic back in before speaking into it. At one point, Vogel appears to motion to (or say something to) the guard.

Others have re-shared the clip, some offering commentary on their experience. Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris re-tweeted it and added, "Security guard at hc/metal show that has never seen a hc/metal show is the dumbest shit of all time. Fuck them all."

Under the video, see Terror's remaining dates with The Black Dahlia Murder. The trek includes supporting bands Frozen Soul and Fuming Mouth.

More of @geraldshults's comments can be seen on the post below. Currently, no statement regarding hardcore or Terror can be found on the Ridglea's website.

Get Loudwire's newsletter and Loudwire's app for rock and metal news.

Security Guard During Terror's Set

The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth + Phobophilic Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 10 – Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

May 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

May 12 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 13 – Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

May 14 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 16 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot

May 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

May 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Rosalind Theater

May 20 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

May 22 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

May 23 – Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

May 25 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

May 26 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre