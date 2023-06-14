Hatebreed Book ’20 Years of Brutality’ Fall 2023 Tour With Terror, Vein.FM + Jesus Piece

Time flies! Just as Hatebreed enjoyed a 20th anniversary tour in support of their Perseverance album, now it's come time to celebrate the band's The Rise of Brutality record. The Jamey Jasta-led band will hit the road this fall to revisit the record, and they've lined up killer support for the tour as well.

The "20 Years of Brutality" trek kicks off Sept. 3 in Quebec City, Quebec, a day after their Born Dead Fest appearance in Albany, New York. The tour is set to run through a Sept. 24 finale in Tampa, Florida, and these dates will feature support from Terror, Vein.FM and Jesus Piece, making for a truly brutal concert.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album," says singer Jamey Jasta. "These songs are always fun to play and we're looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we've previously either never or rarely played live. Plus, it's always a bonus having Terror on the tour along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!"

The Rise of Brutality continued Hatebreed's ascent in the first decade of the 21st Century. The album debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, and spawned the songs "This Is Now" and "Live for This," with the former track also receiving significant play on MTV2's Headbangers Ball.

READ MORE: Best Gym Jams to Get Your Heart Rate Going

Tickets for the run go on sale this Friday (June 16) at 10AM local time. Get your tickets here.

Hatebreed "20 Years of Brutality" Fall 2023 Headline Tour

Sept. 2 — Albany, N.Y. @ Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*

Sept. 3 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole

Sept. 4 — Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia

Sept. 5 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 6 — Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom

Sept. 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Sept. 9 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Sept. 10 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Sept. 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Eastside Bowl

Sept. 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Sept. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 15 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 16 — Worcester, Mass. @ New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*

Sept. 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Sept. 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

Sept. 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Sept. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Sept. 22 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest*

Sept. 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham

Sept. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

*Festival Dates

hatebreed 2023 20 years of brutality tour admat Courtesy of Hatebreed loading...