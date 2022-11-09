Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams said a Canadian crowd had her "acting like a teacher" when she intervened in an audience altercation from the stage.

Currently touring North America, Paramore were performing at the Toronto music venue History on Monday (Nov. 7) when the fight broke out and Williams stepped in.

Footage of the incident subsequently emerged on social media.

"Everybody okay?" Williams asks the crowd after she stops Paramore's performance of their 2018 After Laughter single "Caught in the Middle."

"Okay, we got a fight?" she continues, as Louder reported, before adding, "Oh, man. What do you guys think this is — like, a Terror show?"

Williams goes on to add, "We're not a hardcore band, bro. We're gonna dance tonight, we're gonna have fun."

She then joked, "You got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone!"

Several other rock artists have also had to stop their recent performances, often to curb audience violence. Examples this year include Pearl Jam, Shinedown, The Cult, WILLOW and even country star Luke Bryan, who joked that his show "isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing."

In September, Paramore released their first new song in five years, "This Is Why." Paramore's sixth studio album, also called This Is Why, arrives Feb. 10, 2023.

Hayley Williams Stops Fight at Paramore Show - Nov. 7, 2022

