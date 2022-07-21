Country Star Luke Bryan Shuts Down Concert Fight, Jokes ‘This Isn’t Limp Bizkit’ Show

For the second time this week, an artist has interjected after witnessing a fight break out in the audience. This time it was country star Luke Bryan who called out audience members after witnessing a scuffle, admonishing them in the front of the crowd stating, "This isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing. Friggin' Gwar!"

Bryan addressed the crowd about the incident that occurred as he was performing his hit song "Buy Dirt." He asked the crowd, "I mean, why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt'?" before joking, "This isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing. Friggin' Gwar."

Bryan's choices of acts to call out are interesting picks. Limp Bizkit famously wrote "Break Stuff" and found themselves at the center of controversy during Woodstock 99's riots. GWAR meanwhile, are more on the cartoonish side of violence, often "devouring" or "killing" some of their fanbase onstage.

After cracking his Limp Bizkit joke, the singer continued, "I know somebody got the shit knocked out of them, though, I saw it. Chill out. Find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y'all got that shit," before mockingly affecting a stoner voice.

Finishing off his address of the matter, the singer told the crowd, "It's my birthday night, no fighting on my birthday night!"

Bryan is currently traveling the country as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. Dates, cities, venues and ticketing info can be found here.

As stated, this is the second instance of a fight breaking out at a show this week. The Cult's Ian Astbury actually leapt off the concert stage to go into the crowd when he spotted one fan putting another in a chokehold during a performance.