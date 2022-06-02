GWAR’s 10 Favorite Songs About Killing People

For nearly 40 years, GWAR have been running amok all over this stinking trash heap known as Earth, slaughtering anything that moves while churning out records at a steady pace. Their newest album is The New Dark Ages and, forget about musical influences because we invited front-thing Blothar the Berserker to open up about the band's more actionable influences, spewing his 10 Favorite Songs About Killing People.

The New Dark Ages, GWAR's second record to feature vocalist Blothar, is accompanied by a companion graphic novel, GWAR: In the Duoverse of Absurdity, which is surely lined with the bloodlust, savagery and buffoonery we've come to expect from our lords and masters after being in their servitude for all these years.

Shining a light on other artists whom have written about taking a life, let's leave it to Blothar!

Thanks to Blothar for sparing out pathetic lives by letting him force his way into Loudwire's hallowed annals of lists.

Check out his picks further down the page, listen to the new GWAR song "Berserker Mode" below

GWAR, "Berserker Mode"

GWAR's Blothar the Berserker Names His 10 Favorite Songs About Killing People