Shinedown’s Brent Smith Breaks Up Audience Fight During Show
Shinedown lead singer Brent Smith stopped the rock band's performance in Toronto last week (July 22) to break up a fight in the audience. The musician physically entered the crowd to subdue the altercation, as fan-captured footage shows in reports from Blabbermouth and MusicLife.
Quelling the situation professionally, Smith let a concertgoer who was seemingly the aggressor in the skirmish at the Canadian venue History— as well as the person accompanying them — watch a portion of the Shinedown gig from the side of the stage.
See the videos down toward the bottom of this post.
"Chill — everybody, chill out, man," Smith says amid the throng. "Seriously, I can see it from up there, man. I need everybody to chill out. You okay? Obviously, you're not okay. You alright? You okay? Nah man, you gotta chill, man. You gotta chill."
He continues. "Wanna stay at the show? You wanna keep going? Alright, I'll tell you what, I'ma do something I don't normally do. How many people are with you? Just you two? You follow me, come on. You guys having a good time? Everybody having a good time?"
Other rock artists have had to stop violence at recent gigs. Examples over the last few weeks include Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, The Cult's Ian Astbury and even country star and TV personality Luke Bryan, who joked that his show "isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing."
Shinedown are currently touring behind their new studio album, Planet Zero, released earlier this month. See their upcoming dates under the videos and get tickets here.
Shinedown Singer Brent Smith Stops Concert to Break Up Fight - July 22, 2022
Shinedown 2022 North American Tour Dates
July 29 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place
July 30 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle
July 31 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Convention Ctr
Aug. 2 – Penticton, British Columbia @ Events Ctr
Aug. 3 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Ctr
Aug. 25 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Aug. 28 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 2 – Pryor, Okla. @ Pryor Creek Fest
Sept. 3 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Azura Amp.
Sept. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino
Sept. 9 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Ctr
Sept. 11 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Pavilion
Sept. 13 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr
Sept. 14 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Arts Center
Sept. 16 – Gilford, N.H. @ Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amp.
Sept. 18 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Virginia Beach Amp.
Sept. 20 – Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.
Sept. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre
Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 26 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Pavilion
Sept. 30 – Irving, Texas @ Pavilion
Oct. 1 – Houston, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 2 – Cedar Park, Texas @ Cedar Park
Oct. 5 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amph.
Oct. 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 8 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr
Oct. 9 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock