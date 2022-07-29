Shinedown’s Brent Smith Breaks Up Audience Fight During Show

Shinedown lead singer Brent Smith stopped the rock band's performance in Toronto last week (July 22) to break up a fight in the audience. The musician physically entered the crowd to subdue the altercation, as fan-captured footage shows in reports from Blabbermouth and MusicLife.

Quelling the situation professionally, Smith let a concertgoer who was seemingly the aggressor in the skirmish at the Canadian venue History— as well as the person accompanying them — watch a portion of the Shinedown gig from the side of the stage.

"Chill — everybody, chill out, man," Smith says amid the throng. "Seriously, I can see it from up there, man. I need everybody to chill out. You okay? Obviously, you're not okay. You alright? You okay? Nah man, you gotta chill, man. You gotta chill."

He continues. "Wanna stay at the show? You wanna keep going? Alright, I'll tell you what, I'ma do something I don't normally do. How many people are with you? Just you two? You follow me, come on. You guys having a good time? Everybody having a good time?"

Other rock artists have had to stop violence at recent gigs. Examples over the last few weeks include Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, The Cult's Ian Astbury and even country star and TV personality Luke Bryan, who joked that his show "isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing."

Shinedown are currently touring behind their new studio album, Planet Zero, released earlier this month. See their upcoming dates under the videos and get tickets here.

Shinedown Singer Brent Smith Stops Concert to Break Up Fight - July 22, 2022

Shinedown 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 29 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place

July 30 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle

July 31 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Convention Ctr

Aug. 2 – Penticton, British Columbia @ Events Ctr

Aug. 3 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Ctr

Aug. 25 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Aug. 28 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 2 – Pryor, Okla. @ Pryor Creek Fest

Sept. 3 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Azura Amp.

Sept. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 9 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Ctr

Sept. 11 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Pavilion

Sept. 13 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr

Sept. 14 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Arts Center

Sept. 16 – Gilford, N.H. @ Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amp.

Sept. 18 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Virginia Beach Amp.

Sept. 20 – Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.

Sept. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 26 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Pavilion

Sept. 30 – Irving, Texas @ Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Houston, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 2 – Cedar Park, Texas @ Cedar Park

Oct. 5 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amph.

Oct. 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 8 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr

Oct. 9 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

