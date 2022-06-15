Shinedown Will Livestream Their ‘Planet Zero’ Release Show for Free

Shinedown will celebrate the release of their new album Planet Zero on July 1 with a free show in Florida that will stream across the internet. Tickets to watch the broadcast are also free.

And after the rock band's performance at Daddy Kool Records in St. Petersburg, Florida, fans there physically will further be treated to an in-store signing and meet-and-greet from the act.

The ticketed outdoor show will broadcast live on the web via the concert streaming platform Veeps. But in-person tickets are already sold out. However, the first 500 people to pre-order Planet Zero on exclusive clear LP/CD and select in-store pick-up as the shipping option through this link will be guaranteed entry to the signing, which is separate from the show itself.

To get your free Shinedown livestream ticket, go to shinedown.veeps.com. The stream starts at showtime at 3PM ET on Friday, July 1.

The event will underscore the emergence of Planet Zero after its pre-release singles, the title track and this month's "Daylight," fomented the anticipation. But will the upcoming effort give Shinedown, who already have several No. 1 hits, a top mainstream album?

"I would love to see this Shinedown record finally debut at No. 1 on Billboard," lead singer Brent Smith said in an interview earlier this year. "For me personally, that is something that I would love to see, and not just here in the U.S. but multiple countries."

The Shinedown vocalist added, "Why not be truthful about that? When I was a little boy and growing up with music — I still look at charts and I'm still enamored by it. I'm still the guy that buys records and opens it up, and reads all the lyrics from all kinds of music."

Planet Zero, first expected this spring, recently had its release date moved to July 1. Shinedown explained in an April update, "We've made the difficult decision to move the album release from April 22nd to July 1st due to delays in vinyl production. We want to ensure our fans have FULL access to Planet Zero via every possible medium on the day it comes out! Much love!"

Veeps is a livestream app and site that viewers can access from their computer, phone or TV. Part of Live Nation, Veeps was launched in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden, the brothers behind pop-punk group Good Charlotte who are now music business execs.

