Three Days Grace Tie Shinedown for Most Billboard Mainstream Rock No. 1’s With ‘So Called Life’

For the last few years, Shinedown and Three Days Grace have been engaged in a chart battle for the most Mainstream Rock No. 1's in the history of the Billboard chart, but in August of 2020, Shinedown overtook the Canadian rockers with a record 16th No. 1 thanks to their song "Atlas Falls." But we're now back into a tie as Billboard reports that Three Days Grace's latest single, "So Called Life" has topped the chart.

Three Days Grace had held the mark for a good portion of the run, but Shinedown had caught and overtook them over the course of the two acts previous records. The battle should remain interesting as both acts are set to return with new music this year.

Prior to "So Called Life," which is the lead single from Three Days Grace forthcoming album Explosions, the band last hit No. 1 with "Right Left Wrong" in 2019. The song was featured on the Outsider album, which also yielded the chart-topping songs "The Mountain" and "Infra-Red." The band's first chart-topper was the 2004 single "Just Like You" off their self-titled debut album.

While Three Days Grace now claim a share of the title, Shinedown just released the title track from their Planet Zero album earlier this month, with the song already hitting the Top 20 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

Congrats to Three Days Grace on the chart feat, and check out the song that placed them back into a tie for the most Mainstream Rock No. 1's below.

Three Days Grace, "So Called Life"