Shinedown Explore Vital Human Connection With New Song ‘Daylight’

Shinedown have released a new single today (June 1) called "Daylight" from their forthcoming album Planet Zero. The uplifting song is about how important relationships are and is a "meaningful portrait of a vital human connection."

In an interview with People, lead singer Brent Smith said the song is a product of what everyone has dealt with for the last three years, a global pandemic. It was written in just 45 minutes and the band calls it "a gift because it kind of writes itself."

Shinedown's new single "Daylight" is "about the human condition. We've got to live, and we've got to live with another. And that should be something that is celebrated and not tolerated. That's what 'Daylight' really presents. It's our humanity. It's an understanding that we're all on this planet together, and we've got to figure out ways to take care of one another" Smith says.

The Shinedown vocalist adds, "We can't lose our empathy and courage towards each other, or our willingness to pick someone up if you see them on their knees, because there's gonna be a moment in time when you need someone to pick you up."

Before Shinedown played the song for the very first time in April in front of 14,000 fans, Smith says he "had this calm come over me right before we played it. The song just took over. The song wrapped its arms around us and said, ' I got you.'"

Shinedown's Planet Zero World Tour kicks off on Sept. 3 in Kansas. Listen to Shinedown's new single "Daylight" below and you can pick it up here.

Shinedown, "Daylight"